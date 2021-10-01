Afghanistan: Taliban government launches new security plan for Nangarhar province

Kabul: The Taliban-led Afghan government has implemented a new security plan for the country's eastern Nangarhar province to ensure security in the provincial capital city of Jalalabad and its adjoining areas, an official statement confirmed.

"In order to strengthen security and prevent corruption, serious plans have been adopted by provincial security personnel in Jalalabad city and Nangarhar province at large," Xinhua news agency quoted statement as saying on Thursday.

"The Islamic Emirate assures all citizens in Nangarhar that they will soon see improvement in security and safety," it added.

The statement quoted Bashir Khan, director of the provincial intelligence directorate, as saying that all "security challenges" would be removed in the province.

Since the Taliban takeover in August, at least 10 people have been killed and many others wounded as Jalalabad, about 120 km east of Kabul, was hit by a series of bombings.

In response to the bombings, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed that IS militants will be eliminated from Afghanistan.

At least 40 people were arrested in connection with explosions that rocked Jalalabad. The Islamic State in Khorasan Province armed group, also known as ISKP (ISIS-K), claimed responsibility for the attacks on its Telegram channel.

It has been over a month when the Taliban captured Kabul after an aggressive and rapid advance against Afghanistan government forces amid the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country.

The country plunged into crisis last month after Kabul fell to the Taliban and the democratically elected government of former president Ashraf Ghani collapsed.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 04:10 PM IST