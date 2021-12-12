e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 02:36 PM IST

Afghanistan: Religious scholar shot dead in Farah by unidentified armed men

IANS
Kabul: Unidentified armed men have shot dead a religious scholar in Afghanistan's western Farah province, a top official said on Sunday.

According to Badrudin, head of the culture and information department of the province, the murder took place on Saturday in the capital of Farah and the culprits fled the scene after committing the crime, reports Xinhua news agency.

Badrudin said security personnel have launched a search operation for the perpetrators.

No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility for the incident.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 02:36 PM IST
