Afghanistan: Magnetic bomb blasts, rockets rock Kabul; 4 killed and several wonded

Three people were killed and 11 more were wounded as 14 rockets landed in various parts of Kabul this morning Tolo News reported.

In addition to this, One policeman was killed and three more people were wounded in a magnetic blast in PD12 Kabul city this morning. No casualties reported from the blast at the other site in PD7, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

The rockets landed in various parts of Kabul a few minutes after two explosions happened in Chehel Sutoon and Arzaan Qeemat areas.

Violence has intensified in various parts of the country despite ongoing efforts in Doha by negotiating teams of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban.

The Taliban has staged attacks in at least 50 districts across 16 Afghan provinces following the signing of the peace deal with the US in February and most of these took place in the last two months after negotiations began in Qatar on September 12.

(With inputs from agencies)