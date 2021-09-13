Afghanistan limps to normalcy: First foreign commercial flight since Taliban takeover lands at Kabul Airport

Nearly a month after the Taliban surrounded Kabul and overthrew the Afghan government, the situation continues to inch towards normalcy. On Monday, the first foreign commercial flight since the Taliban takeover landed in Kabul airport. The flight in question was an Pakistan International Airlines plane carrying a handful of passengers. As per an AFP reporter on the flight, there "around 10 people" aboard.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 12:29 PM IST