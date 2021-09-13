e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 12:29 PM IST

Afghanistan limps to normalcy: First foreign commercial flight since Taliban takeover lands at Kabul Airport

FPJ Web Desk
Taliban fighters atop vehicles with Taliban flags parade along a road to celebrate after the US pulled all its troops out of Afghanistan | Photo: AFP

Nearly a month after the Taliban surrounded Kabul and overthrew the Afghan government, the situation continues to inch towards normalcy. On Monday, the first foreign commercial flight since the Taliban takeover landed in Kabul airport. The flight in question was an Pakistan International Airlines plane carrying a handful of passengers. As per an AFP reporter on the flight, there "around 10 people" aboard.

Further details awaited.

