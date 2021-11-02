Afghanistan: Explosion, gunfire heard near military hospital in Kabul

Two explosions occurred in Kabul city’s police district 10 today. The first one occurred in front of Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan hospital, while the second explosion also occurred in an area close to the hospital. Gunfire was also heard from the blast area.

More details awaited.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 02:36 PM IST