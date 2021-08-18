Advertisement

The Afghanistan embassy in Tajikistan has demanded Interpol police to arrest former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib and the former Chief Advisor to Ghani, Fazel Mahmood. According to a India Today report, the demand of arrest has come up after Ashraf Ghani, Hamdullah Mohib and Fazel Mahmood Fazly were accused of theft of the treasury.

The embassy demanded that Ghani should hand the treasury over to an international tribunal to restore the people's wealth.

After Tajikistan denied Ashraf Ghani's entry into its territory he was reported to have been landed in Oman who fled Afghanistan as the Taliban took control of Kabul.

Several media reports suggested that Ghani may have fled to neighbouring Tajikistan or Uzbekistan. However, his current whereabouts are unknown.

Meanwhile, Russia's embassy in Kabul had claimed Ashraf Ghani fled with four cars and a helicopter full of cash and had to leave some money behind as it would not all fit in, the RIA news agency reported.

While Afghanistan is dealing with crisis, Ashraf Ghani's act of fleeing has drawn flak from people and leaders across the world. In his defence, Ghani had said he left the country in a bid to avoid bloodshed.

Meanwhile, Anas Haqqani, a Taliban commander and senior leader of the Haqqani Network militant group, met former Afghan president Hamid Karzai in Kabul. Hamid Karzai was accompanied by Abdullah Abdullah, in the meeting.

The Taliban leaders are discussing future government plans in Doha and are in touch with the international community and intra-Afghan parties to make government in Afghanistan.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 03:57 PM IST