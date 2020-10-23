Afghanistan: At least 20 army soldiers killed in Taliban attack in Khashrod district

At least 20 army soldiers were killed in a Taliban attack on their outpost in Khashrod district, Nimroz province yesterday, said Jalil Ahmad Watan dost, the district governor of Khashrod.

As per the report by Tolo news, six others were also taken hostage by the Taliban. The Afghanistan Defense Ministry has not commented on the incident so far.

Despite the ongoing peace negotiations with the Taliban in Doha, the violence across the country has not come down.

On October 21, at least 12 children were killed and several others wounded in an airstrike on a mosque in Afghanistan's northern Takhar Province.

Meanwhile, as per the information shared by the provincial governor's office on Friday, Twelve Taliban insurgents, including six Pakistani nationals, were killed and seven other were injured in a retaliatory airstrike in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar.

"Twelve Taliban insurgents, including six Pakistanis, were killed and seven others wounded in a retaliatory airstrike in the Dando area of Khogyani district last night," the governor's office said in a statement.

The security forces seized seven Kalashnikov rifles belonging to the Taliban.

No civilians or law enforcement agents were harmed in the counter-attacks.

(with inputs from ANI)