Afghanistan: 30 killed, 45 injured in airstrike

Nangarhar: At least 30 people were killed and 45 others suffered injuries in a raid conducted by the Afghan security forces, backed by US air support, in eastern Afghanistan, officials said on Thursday. The strike hit the district of Khoghyani in Nangarhar province on Wednesday, Tolo News.

However, the government has confirmed death of only 10 people. The strike has come at the time when the Taliban has escalated its offensive in the war-torn nation following the collapse of US Taliban peace talks.

Meanwhile, A powerful early morning suicide truck bomb devastated a hospital in southern Afghanistan on Thursday, killing as many as 20 people and wounding more than 90 others, an official said.