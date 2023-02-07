Afghan journalist, who sought refuge in Pakistan fearing Taliban, now selling kidney to alleviate financial difficulties

e-Paper Get App
Sami Jahesh posted on Twitter, stating that he has no food at home and he must resort to selling his kidney.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 07, 2023, 09:36 PM IST
article-image
Sami Jahesh posted his picture on Twitter with an appeal to kidney buyers. |
An Afghan journalist who sought refuge in Pakistan due to fear of retaliation from the Taliban has announced his intention to sell one of his kidneys to alleviate financial difficulties.

Sami Jahesh posted on Twitter, stating that he has no food at home and he must resort to selling his kidney. He included his photo and a WhatsApp number for those in need of a kidney transplant.

"I have run out of money. We don't have bread to eat at home. I am embedded in a country that is worse than Afghanistan I have no choice but to sell my kidney. Whoever is the buyer 0093704150185 This is my WhatsApp number and this is my picture," Jahesh wrote on his Twitter.

Since the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in August 2021, many Afghans, including journalists, human rights activists, and civil society members, have fled to neighboring countries.

Despite hoping to find asylum elsewhere, many are still in Pakistan and Iran facing economic hardships. Previously, Afghan journalists have held protests and appealed to rights groups for support

article-image

