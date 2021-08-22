Afghan Defence Minister General Bismillah Mohammadi backs Panjshir resistance

Defence Minister in exiled Afghan president Ashraf Ghani's government, General Bismillah Mohammadi has promised to defend Panjshir, saying that the valley will continue to resist the Taliban.

Mohammadi had earlier said that he is ready to be killed to attain freedom of his country.

Khan made the statement days after he accused former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani of "selling away the homeland."

"Those trading and selling out their motherland should be punished and arrested," the former Afghanistan defence minister wrote on Twitter.

In a surprising move, the Taliban finalised their control of Afghanistan by capturing Kabul on August 15. The Taliban's swift takeover of the war-torn country following the withdrawal of US troops have left the international community stunned.

The former minister exclaimed, "Resistance is still alive!", while highlighting that the Afghan districts of Pul-e-Hesar, Deh Salah, and Banu are now under the occupation of resistance forces.

"Resisting the Taliban terrorists is our duty. Pul-e-Hesar, Deh Salah, and Banu districts in Baghlan have been occupied by the resistance forces. Resistance is still alive!" posted Muhammadi from his official handle on Twitter.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 06:42 PM IST