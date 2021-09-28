Afghan airline flew out relatives, not evacuees

Kabul: A private Afghan airline flew out at least 155 family members of the company's leadership to Abu Dhabi instead of evacuees, including journalists, according to a media report on mOnday.

Citing the Bloomberg report, TOLO News said the Kam Air flight was intended to evacuate journalists and other qualified persons out of the country following the Taliban takeover, but families of the airline's leadership were crammed into the half-empty plane at the last moment.

After the flight landed in the UAE capital, the US State Department found out that the evacuees were not on the list, according to the report. Officials at Kam Air have however, denied the claims, saying the company was not picking evacuees and was only responsible for transferring them. “We had only two flights, to Abu Dhabi and Tabas (Iran). They went according to the list. Because many people remain in Afghanistan, they make these claims that Kam Air took some families and relatives,” Kam Air CEO Mohammad Dawood Sharifi said.

