Afghan aid will continue regardless of political situation: UN

Kabul: A senior UN official for Afghanistan has pledged that humanitarian assistance to the people will continue, regardless of the political situation, the media reported

Addressing reported, the UN Secretary-General's Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ramiz Alakbarov, stressed the need to ensure human rights in the country. TOLO News reported.

"I am very proud to say that, the agencies present at this table were able to reach 18- more than 18 million people in Afghanistan with lifesaving assistance," he said.

Meanwhile, the Taliban government's Ministry of Economy said it has finalised a scheme for the transparent distribution of aid to the people who are in need.

"This conference was held to increase our coordination in distributing aid," Minister of Economy Din Mohmmad Hanif said on Sunday.

According to humanitarian organisations, around $4.4 billion is needed to provide aid to the 24 million vulnerable people in the total 36 million population, TOLO News reported.

The Taliban has also welcomed the support of the UN and other aid organisations to counter the ongoing crisis in the country.

Based on the statistics, the suspension of international aid, the high rate of unemployment following the Taliban takeover, as well as drought and the economic crisis has plunged Afghanistan into a humanitarian disaster.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 09:32 AM IST