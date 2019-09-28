Actor Robert De Niro rooting for Donald Trump impeachment

Los Angeles: Actor Robert De Niro has come out to support the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump. "I hope he gets impeached, it has to be followed through," variety.com quoted De Niro as saying. "He's such a low life... He taints everybody around him," he added. De Niro is one of the most vocal critics of Trump.

He famously greeted the 2018 Tony's telecast with the words, "F**k Trump", for which he received a standing ovation from the crowd. "It's disgraceful with this guy. He has no center, no ethics, no morals.