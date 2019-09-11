Activists tear into Pak for atrocities in Balochistan

Geneva: Baloch political activists and human rights defenders have lambasted on Pakistan for atrocities against Baloch people at the same time when the cash-strapped nation is crying foul over Kashmir at the 42nd United Nations Human Rights Council here.

The Baloch Human Rights Council organised a briefing on ‘The Humanitarian Crisis in Balochistan’ at a special tent at Broken Chair in front of the UN headquarters in Geneva on Tuesday. In the briefing, the activists stated that Pakistani army continues to carry out operations in Balochistan that has also lead to an increase in the number of enforced disappearances across the region.