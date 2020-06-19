Active wildfire in US grows to over 110,000 acres

A bushfire currently burning in the US state of Arizona has grown to 114,941 acres with just 5 percent containment, authorities said.

Now the largest active fire in the US, the fire almost doubled in size since Wednesday morning and more evacuation orders had been issued in the state, Xinhua news agency quoted InciWeb, an interstate incident information system, as saying in its latest update on Thursday.

Hot, dry, and windy conditions pushed the fire to spread, InciWeb said, adding "an abundance of invasive grasses in the desert ecosystem, native grasses and low fuel moisture in the live plants continue to produce extreme fire behaviour".