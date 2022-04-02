'Act of terrorism': Sri Lanka government condemns protests outside Prez Gotabaya's house

Colombo: At least 45 people were arrested and a curfew briefly imposed in most parts of Colombo city after hundreds of protesters on Thursday gathered outside the residence of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa demanding his resignation for failing to address the worst economic crisis in the island nation.

A foreign exchange crunch has led to a shortage of essential goods such as fuel and cooking gas in the island nation; power cuts last up to 13 hours a day.

The government on Friday termed the violent demonstration near President Rajapaksa's residence "an act of terrorism" and blamed "extremist elements" linked to opposition parties for the incident.

In the violent protest, several people were injured and vehicles were set on fire. Police fired tear gas and water cannons at the protesters after they pulled down a steel barricade placed near the president's residence.

Many of those involved in the incident have been arrested and many have been found to have been organised extremists, a statement said.

Rajapaksa has defended his government's actions, saying the foreign exchange crisis was not his making and the economic downturn was largely pandemic driven with the island's tourism revenue and inward remittances waning.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 08:40 AM IST