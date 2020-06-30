Access denied: Europe says 'no thanks' to Pakistan International Airline flights after fake degree row

Air travel is one of the few modes of transport where your life and survival depends almost completely on a metal contraption and the driver at the helm of the aforementioned contraption. As such, everyone would agree that it is best if your pilot is actually qualified to fly a plane.

A rather disturbing news update from earlier this month had revealed that one in every three pilots in Pakistan were not actually qualified -- having never actually taken their exams. They are thus not qualified to fly.

The horrifying detail was recently revealed by the country's aviation minister, and since then, there has been a crackdown on these pilots. The news comes against the backdrop of a horrifying plane crash that took place earlier this year, killing 97 people. Preliminary investigations had pointed to human error on the part of the pilots and the air traffic control which led to the crash of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane.

Since then, as the country doubled down on fake license holders, the PIA announced that it had grounded 150 pilots with "dubious licenses". Reportedly, some of these fake pilots had also worked with foreign carriers.