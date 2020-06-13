Aboriginal chief assaulted by cop during arrest in Canada; PM Trudeau calls for investigation

In recent days, police officials have come under scrutiny for their at times heavy handed approach towards detaining people. The discussion that began in America with the death of George FLoyd has since seen many other incidents come to light.

And while these are not related to Floyd's death or even to the US, they serve to underline the problems that are being faced by many.

In Canada, recently released video footage of the chief of an ethnic group being arrested has shocked people for the rather violent manner in which the police dealt with him. Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation chief, Allan Adam, was arrested in March, and the dashcam footage was released recently. Adam had been stopped for driving with expired plates.