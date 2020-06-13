Aboriginal chief assaulted by cop during arrest in Canada; PM Trudeau calls for investigation

In recent days, police officials have come under scrutiny for their at times heavy handed approach towards detaining people. The discussion that began in America with the death of George FLoyd has since seen many other incidents come to light.
And while these are not related to Floyd's death or even to the US, they serve to underline the problems that are being faced by many.
In Canada, recently released video footage of the chief of an ethnic group being arrested has shocked people for the rather violent manner in which the police dealt with him. Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation chief, Allan Adam, was arrested in March, and the dashcam footage was released recently. Adam had been stopped for driving with expired plates.
As per a BBC report, the footage shows Adam having a rather profane altercation with police officials as he claims that he is "tired of being harassed" by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The heated discussion comes to a temporary halt when the officer tries to arrest Adam's wife, twisting her arm behind her back until she cries out in protest. At this point, reportedly Adam pushes the officer away, asking the latter to leave his wife alone.
Everyone then returns to their car until backup is called. This time, when he is being arrested Adam uses an expletive, and asks the officer to not touch him. At that point another officer can be running towards him before tackling him to the ground and punching him repeatedly. As per the BBC report, the officer shouted "don't resist" while punching him.
While the RCMP Commissioner had initially remained non-committal on the possibility of racism within its ranks, Brenda Lucki on Friday wrote in a statement posted to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police website said that "systemic racism is part of every institution, the RCMP included".
"During some recent interviews, I shared that I struggled with the definition of systemic racism, while trying to highlight the great work done by the overwhelming majority of our employees. I did acknowledge that we, like others, have racism in our organization, but I did not say definitively that systemic racism exists in the RCMP. I should have," she wrote.
A similar sentiment had been expressed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently. When asked to comment on the decision to forcibly clear peaceful protesters outside the White House to make way for a Trump photo-op at a nearby church, Trudeau had paused for nearly 20 seconds before stating simply that Canada too suffered from "systemic discrimination".
Coming to the video of Adam's arrest, Prime Minister Trudeau termed it "shocking." and added that he had "serious questions about what happened".
"The independent investigation must be transparent and be carried out so that we get answers. At the same time, though, we also know that this is not an isolated incident. Far too many black Canadians and indigenous people do not feel safe around police. It's unacceptable. And as governments, we have to change that," Trudeau said.
(With inputs from agencies)
