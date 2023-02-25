A year ago, Indian forces also witnessed balloon-type objects over Andamans

Representative Image | ANI

Almost a year ago, Indian defence forces observed objects identical to the suspected Chinese spy balloon intercepted by the American Air Force in the skies over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands regions. However, unlike the Americans, no action was taken because the origin or intent of the balloon-type object were not clear.

"Quite some time back, we had witnessed the balloon-type white object over the Andamans and high-resolution pics of the object were taken by our people from ground," defence officials told ANI.

'Intent or origin of the object was unclear'

However, the intent or the origin of the balloon-type object was not clear. It was also unclear whether it came from Myanmar or China, but it left after three to four days, they claimed.

It was also thought at the time that it could have been a meteorological balloon because many such balloons come over India from the Pakistan side as well due to winds, they claimed.

The officials said that if such an object appears again over the Andamans or any other place, it will be inspected closely and if it is determined to be a spying object, it can be brought down.

The Americans spotted many of these balloons over their skies which had arrived there evading multiple American chains of radars. The Americans downed one of the balloons using their F-22 Raptor fighter jets.

(With ANI inputs)

