The COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford produces robust immune response in both elderly and young people.

The sample group under the scanner was of healthy adults aged between 18 and 55. Significantly, adverse reactions were lower among the elderly. ‘‘The reactogenicity was lower in older adults, where the COVID-19 disease severity is higher," an AstraZeneca spokesman told Reuters.

"The results further build the body of evidence for the safety and immunogenicity of AZD1222," the spokesman said. The details of the finding are expected to be published shortly in a clinical journal. A vaccine that works is seen as a game-changer in the battle against the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 1.15 million people, hammered the global economy and shuttered normal life across the world. AstraZeneca, which is developing the vaccine with Oxford University researchers, is seen as a frontrunner in the race to produce a vaccine to protect against COVID-19. A major London hospital trust has been told to be ready to receive the first batches of the vaccine early next month.

It is understood that the country's state funded National Health Service is preparing for an initial rollout of the vaccine from the week “commencing November 2”.