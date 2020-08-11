A vaccine from Russia with love

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced that Russia has developed the world's first Covid-19 vaccine that works ‘effectively enough’ and provides ‘stable immunity’ against the disease for two years.

However, the vaccine hasn’t completed Phase III tests yet, where it is administered to thousands of people, a process seen as the only method of ensuring a vaccine is actually safe and effective.

This has raised global concerns that Moscow is cutting corners to score brownie points in the dash for a cure. Amid fears that safety could have been compromised, the World Health Organization urged Russia last week to follow international guidelines for producing a vaccine.

Putin said that one of his daughters had tested the vaccine on herself and had already developed antibodies. He added that her side-effects were no worse than a high temperature. Russia's business and political elite were given early access to experimental vaccines as long ago as April, it was claimed last month.