Updated on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 04:01 PM IST

A day after deadly tremors killed over 300, Haiti sees fresh earthquake with 5.8 magnitude

People search through the rubble of what used to be the Manguier Hotel after the earthquake hit on August 14, 2021 in Les Cayes, southwest Haiti. | Photo: AFP

A new 5.8 magnitude earthquake has hit Haiti, a day after a more powerful deadly tremor, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said on Sunday.

The earthquake was registered at 03:20 GMT, with the epicentre located 41 kilometres (25 miles) northwestern of the southern city of Les Cayes at a depth of 30 kilometres.

On Saturday, Haiti faced a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that left more than 300 people dead and over 1,800 more injured.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday expressed condolences to the people affected by a devastating earthquake in Haiti that killed over 300 people and injured several others.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 04:01 PM IST

