A day after deadly tremors killed over 300, Haiti sees fresh earthquake with 5.8 magnitude

A new 5.8 magnitude earthquake has hit Haiti, a day after a more powerful deadly tremor, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said on Sunday.

The earthquake was registered at 03:20 GMT, with the epicentre located 41 kilometres (25 miles) northwestern of the southern city of Les Cayes at a depth of 30 kilometres.

On Saturday, Haiti faced a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that left more than 300 people dead and over 1,800 more injured.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday expressed condolences to the people affected by a devastating earthquake in Haiti that killed over 300 people and injured several others.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 04:01 PM IST