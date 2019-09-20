9,000 dengue cases reported in Pakistan this year

Islamabad: Nearly 9,000 cases of dengue have been reported from across Pakistan this year, while 16 people lost their lives during this period.

Briefing the media here on Thursday, Chief of Disease Surveillance DiviÂ­sion at the National Institute of Health (NIH) Rana Safdar said that 2,132 cases were reported from Sindh, 2,076 from Punjab, 1,772 from Balochistan, 1,612 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,206 from the federal capital and 92 from Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, reports Dawn news.

Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been badly hit by the disease, while 43 cases were notified in Punjab from other provinces.

"As many as eight casualties have been reported from Sindh, three each from IslamÂ­abad and Balochistan, and two deaths have been reported from Punjab," he said.