9 migrants found alive in lorry container in Kent

Kent: A group of nine migrants were rescued from the back of a lorry which was stopped by the police on the M20 motorway in Kent, southeast England, on Wednesday.
The police had received a tip-off regarding the same at around 3:40 pm (local time), following which they stopped the vehicle for checking and found nine migrants inside, reported Sputnik news agency.
