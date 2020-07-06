800,000 Indians may be forced to leave Kuwait: Draft Bill says Indians should not exceed 15% of country’s population

Dubai: Some 8 lakh Indians could be forced to leave Kuwait. A Kuwaiti parliamentary committee has approved a draft expat quota Bill which seeks to gradually slash the number of foreign workers in the Gulf country.

According to the bill, Indians should not exceed 15 per cent of Kuwait’s population. This could result in 800,000 Indians leaving, as they constitute the largest expat community in the country, totalling 1.45 million.

The current population of the Gulf nation is 4.3 million, with Kuwaitis making up 1.3 million of the population, and expats accounting for 3 million.

Amid a slump in oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a spike in anti-expat rhetoric with lawmakers and government officials calling for reducing the number of foreigners.

Last month, Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah proposed reducing the number of expats from 70 per cent to 30 per cent of the population.