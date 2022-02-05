80 Afghan cadets graduated from various military academies in India allowed to stay for one more year in country: Report

Eighty Afghan cadets who have graduated from various military academies in India have been given a one-year breather in the form of learning the English Language, Khaama Press reported.

The Afghan cadets who do not want to return to Taliban-run Afghanistan were previously provided with a six-month extension of visa and will now stay for one year more, the report said.

The young Afghans will be referred to three institutes in India and will be given accommodation as well as a monthly allowance to live on.

The issue had been a matter of discussion between the Afghanistan Defense Ministry and the Ministry of External Affairs of India, the report said.

Since the Afghan cadets do not have a working visa, they are not allowed to work and earn money.

Afghan embassy based in India has appreciated the decision and termed it as a move of generosity, the report said.

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has not commented on the issue of Afghan cadets in India but earlier they had asked the professional Afghans to return to the country.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 07:27 PM IST