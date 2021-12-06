e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 8,306 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; active caseload currently stands at 98,416Maharashtra logs 7 new cases, heightens scrutinyDelhi's air quality remains 'very poor' category, AQI at 311
Advertisement

World

Updated on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 09:15 AM IST

8 killed, 5 injured after fire breaks out at Mingtai Power Plant in China

The fire occurred at an employees' housing unit on Monday.
ANI
Photo: Representative Image

Photo: Representative Image

Advertisement

Beijing: At least eight people died and five were injured after a fire broke out at the Mingtai Power Plant in China's northern Shanxi Province, local media reported on Monday.

The fire occurred at an employees' housing unit on Monday, CGTN reported.

Taking to Twitter, CGTN said "At least eight dead and five injured after a fire broke out in an employees' housing on Monday at the Mingtai Power Plant in Shouyang County, north China's Shanxi Province." No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Omicron threat: Travel measures taken to stop spread are already too late, say experts Omicron threat: Travel measures taken to stop spread are already too late, say experts
Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 09:15 AM IST
Advertisement