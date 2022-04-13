7 killed including a child, 22 wounded in Russian shelling in Ukraine’s Kharkiv: Governor

At least seven people including a child was killed while 22 others were injured in the last 24 hours amid the continuous shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv region by Russian forces, Governor Oleh Synegubov said, Reuters reported.

In an online post, the governor said that a 2-year-old boy was among those killed in the 53 artillery or rocket strikes that Russian forces had carried out in the region.

Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv came under heavy shelling on Monday. City Mayor Ihor Terekhov said in a televised interview had said that there have been multiple casualties including one dead child.

Ukraine had earlier warned of a risk of a new Russian assault on Kharkiv.

Ukrainian authorities in the northeastern city of Kharkiv had warned people not to go near what they said were landmines being dropped on the city.

On Monday, security forces cordoned off an area in the east of Kharkiv as they cleared several small devices scattered across residential streets.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had alleged that Russia was using phosphorous bombs (chemical weapons) in Ukraine, accusing Moscow of using terror tactics against civilians.

