6.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Murghob in Tajikistan

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Tajikistan on Thursday, 67 kilometres west of Murghob.
The USGS reported that the earthquake, which had a depth of 20.5 kilometres, was felt at 00:37:40. (UTC).
"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.8 - 67 km W of Murghob, Tajikistan," USGS tweeted.
No casualties have been reported so far. More details are awaited.
