6.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Murghob in Tajikistan

J&K: Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Katra belt | File Photo

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Tajikistan on Thursday, 67 kilometres west of Murghob.

The USGS reported that the earthquake, which had a depth of 20.5 kilometres, was felt at 00:37:40. (UTC).

"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.8 - 67 km W of Murghob, Tajikistan," USGS tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

No casualties have been reported so far. More details are awaited.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)