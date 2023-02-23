e-Paper Get App
6.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Murghob in Tajikistan

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 08:07 AM IST
J&K: Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Katra belt | File Photo
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Tajikistan on Thursday, 67 kilometres west of Murghob.

The USGS reported that the earthquake, which had a depth of 20.5 kilometres, was felt at 00:37:40. (UTC).

"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.8 - 67 km W of Murghob, Tajikistan," USGS tweeted.

No casualties have been reported so far. More details are awaited.

