63 dead, 5 missing in China's flood-hit Henan

The death toll from the heavy rains and floods that hit China's central province of Henan has risen to 63, while five people remain missing as of Sunday.

More than 852,000 people were relocated. Some 876.6 thousand hectares of crops were affected and 24,474 houses collapsed, reported Global Times.

Torrential rains have battered Henan province since last weekend. Several videos surfaced on social media showing the severity of the flooding.

Zhengzhou, the provincial capital of 12 million people, is one of the worst-hit areas.

Zhengzhou's meteorological station has described the level of rainfall as "once in a thousand years." Henan's water resources department, meanwhile, has called rain levels in parts of the province "once in 5,000 years."

China's military blasted a damaged dam to divert the surging waters of a flooded river after the heaviest rainfall in 1,000 years hit Henan.

The torrential rains have affected about three million people in Henan province and a total of 376,000 local residents have been relocated to safe places, according to the provincial emergency management department said.

The direct economic losses have gone up to 65.5 billion yuan (USD 10 billion), it said on Friday.

Over 8,000 military personnel worked in 10 different danger zones around the city, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Donation counters were set up around the city to distribute essential supplies after the panic-stricken residents bought supplies during the first days of the flood.

Fire crews toured the surrounding villages to help residents who have been injured or are trapped and were working throughout the day to drain the flooded roads.

Streets were turned into rushing rivers, washing away people and vehicles and apartments. Hundreds of cars washed away in floods have piled up in different parts of the city.