5 things you ought to know about the world's favourite rebel

Today is the 52nd death anniversary of the legendary socialist and Marxist revolutionary Ernesto Che Guevara.
Che Guevara is considered as one of the most interesting and controversial revolutionaries of the 20th century. He is the face of the Cuban revolution and Guerrilla warfare. He was born in Argentina and only after setting out on a motorcycle tour of Latin America, he became interested in Cuban politics.
Che was moved by the poverty and hunger he saw around himself. On the 10th of December, 1953, Che Guevara sent a note to his aunt Beatriz. The note said that he had sworn on the photograph of the deceased Stalin that “I won’t rest until I see these capitalist octopuses annihilated.”
In 1953, Che travelled to Guatemala, and that's where his revolution started.
Today, after 52 years of his execution by the US-led Bolivian army, we have listed down five things you have to know about the world’s favourite rebel.
He loved Poetry
Che suffered from Asthma and hence he was home-schooled. During the same time, he was introduced to poetry and got hooked onto it soon. He loved reading Walt Whitman and John Keats. At the time of his death, he was carrying a green book of poetry he’d copied himself. The book was found to feature works of Chilean poet Pablo Neruda, Peruvian poet Cesar Vallejo, and Cuban poet Nicolás Guillén.
The “Chancho”
Che was nicknamed “Chancho” (Pig) in school by his schoolmates. Che was criticized and made fun of by friends and people around him because of his bathing habits or the lack of it. He also was proud to have a ‘weekly shirt’– a shirt he changed only once a week.
3. The Geek
Che loved the game Chess, he was also good at it and participated in various local competitions. As mentioned earlier, he was a fan of poetry as well. In school, Che’s favourites subjects were Math and Engineering. Che was also a practising Doctor before and even sometime after his started his journey of revolution.
4. Che, the Dialectical Tic
Che is an Argentine interjection often used as a filler in conversations. It’s almost like saying dude, mate, or pal while conversing. Ernest Guevara was given the name Ernest Che Guevara because of his overuse of the term Che while in Cuba.
5. Che fathered 5 children
Between 1956 and 1965, Che fathered five children with two wives. His first child a daughter from wife, Hilda Gadea, was born in Mexico City on February 15, 1956. Che’s second wife Aleida March was a part of the revolution herself. She also published the book, ‘Remembering Che: My Life with Che Guevara’ in 2012.
