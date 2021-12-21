48 COVID-19 cases reported on world's largest cruise ship

The world's largest cruise ship, The Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas, has now reported 48 COVID-19 infections, despite strict measures put in place to avert such an outbreak. The cruise carried over 6,000 passengers and was docked in Miami over the weekend, India Today reported.

Its operator Royal Caribbean said the infections occurred despite stringent guidelines in place, CNN reported.

The infections were detected after one passenger tested positive and others were tested as part of contact tracing.

"In a statement, Royal Caribbean said that after a guest tested positive during the voyage subsequent cases were detected following contact tracing. It said 95 per cent on board were fully vaccinated. Of the people who've since tested positive, 98 per cent were fully vaccinated. The total number of cases amounted to 0.78 per cent of the on board population," CNN reported.

However, it is not known whether the passengers have been infected with the Omicron variant which is swiftly spreading across the globe.

After this, all passengers were sent into quarantine and safety measures were ramped up.

"Everyone who tested positive was asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, and we continuously monitored their health," the Royal Caribbean said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 10:41 AM IST