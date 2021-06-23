45 people injured in Alexandria train collision; Egypt's second rail accident in less than 24 hours

At least 45 people have been injured in a train collision that took place in Egypt's Alexandria on Tuesday. According to reports, that quoted the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Population in Alexandria, Saeed Mamoun al-Saqaan, the injuries are all minor and the patients will be discharged by the end of the day. The wounded had been taken to three hospitals in the area.

As per a report by Egypt Today, the locomotive had collided with another train Misr Station in Alexandria on Tuesday morning. The incident came mere hours after another train collided with two minibuses near Cairo, killing at least two individuals and injuring several others.

While initial reports suggested that two people had passed away in the accident, a later update quoted Alexandria Governor Mohamed-Sherif to contend that there had been no deaths due to the Alexandria train collision.