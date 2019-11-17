40 arrested during protests in Iran’s Yazd

Tehran: Forty people have been arrested in the central Iranian city of Yazd after clashing with police during protests against a petrol price hike, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Sunday. Those detained were “disruptors” accused of carrying out acts of vandalism and most of them were not locals. Protests flared across Iran on Friday hours after it was announced the price of petrol would be increased by 50 percent for the first 60 litres and 300 per cent for anything above that each month.