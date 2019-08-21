4 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Rameswaram: Four fishermen from Tamil Nadu were on Wednesday arrested and their country boat was seized by the Sri Lankan navy while they were fishing near Neduntheevu which is part of island nation's territorial waters.

This is the second such arrest made by the Lankan navy in the last two days. Assistant director of fisheries Kumaresan said the fishermen from Jagapattinam in Pudukottai district were fishing near Nedunthivu lighthouse when they were arrested and taken to Kangesanthurai naval camp.

The fisheries department officials were investigating into the complaint given to them by the country boat owner, he added. On Tuesday, four fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing off Neduntheevu, a fisheries department official said.

The fishermen from Kottaipattinam in Pudukottai district had ventured into the sea on Monday and were fishing near Neduntheevu when the Sri Lankan naval personnel reached the spot and arrested them, the official said.