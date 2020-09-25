4 injured in knife attack near former offices of Charlie Hebdo in Paris

Paris police say a suspect believed to have wounded four people in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo has been arrested.

A Paris police official said that while authorities initially thought two attackers were involved, they now believe it was only one person, who was detained near the Bastille plaza in eastern Paris.

It is unclear what motivated the attack Friday or whether it had any link to Charlie Hebdo, which moved offices after they were attacked by Islamic extremists in 2015.

Terror probe opened

France's counterterrorism prosecutor's office says it has opened an investigation into a knife attack Friday near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

The investigation was opened into "attempted murder in relation with a terrorist enterprise," according to an official at the prosecutor's office.