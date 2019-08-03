4 dead after earthquake hits off Indonesia

Jakarta: Indonesian authorities said Saturday that a strong earthquake that hit off Java island killed four people and damaged more than 200 houses, swaying buildings as far away as the capital.

The US Geological Survey said Friday night's magnitude 6.8 quake was centered 151 kilometers (94 miles) from Banten province off Java's southwest coast. Agus Wibowo, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency's spokesman, said four people died while fleeing in panic to safety in Banten and West Java.