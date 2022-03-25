300 feared dead in Mariupol theatre bombing: City officials

Nearly 300 people are feared dead in the bombing of a theatre in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol last week, reported news agency AFP quoting local authorities.

"From eyewitnesses, information is emerging that about 300 people died in the Drama Theatre of Mariupol following strikes by a Russian aircraft," Mariupol city hall wrote on Telegram.

Reportedly, nearly 1,000 people have been taking refuge underground at the time of the blast.

The Kremlin has however denied any accusation of Russian forces hitting the theatre and bombing the civilians.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had last week said that at least 130 people were saved after the bombing of a theatre in the port city of Mariupol under Russian siege, but "hundreds" were still trapped in the rubble.

(with sources inputs)

this is a developing story

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 03:30 PM IST