 3 US Troops Killed In Iran Conflict; CENTCOM Denies Carrier Strike
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld3 US Troops Killed In Iran Conflict; CENTCOM Denies Carrier Strike

3 US Troops Killed In Iran Conflict; CENTCOM Denies Carrier Strike

Three US service members were killed and five seriously wounded during combat operations against Iran, CENTCOM confirmed. The casualties followed Iranian retaliatory strikes after Operation Epic Fury. Officials denied reports that the USS Abraham Lincoln was hit, stating the aircraft carrier remains operational and continues supporting military operations in the region.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 08:56 PM IST
article-image

Three American service members have been killed during combat operations against Iran, officials from the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed on Sunday. Five additional troops were reported to be seriously wounded.

According to CENTCOM, several other personnel suffered minor shrapnel wounds and concussions and are currently being treated before returning to active duty.

The casualties come after Iran launched a wave of retaliatory strikes targeting US military bases across the Middle East on Saturday. The attacks followed a coordinated US-Israel offensive against Iran, referred to as “Operation Epic Fury,” involving air, land and sea bombardments.

Read Also
Iran's IRGC Announces 5th Wave Of Operation True Promise 4 Targeting American Vessels Across The...
article-image

Initial updates had indicated that no American casualties were reported. However, officials later confirmed the deaths without providing further details about the specific circumstances of the incident.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC Urges Citizens To Celebrate Eco-Friendly Holi, Avoid Cutting Trees And Using Chemical Colours
Mumbai News: BMC Urges Citizens To Celebrate Eco-Friendly Holi, Avoid Cutting Trees And Using Chemical Colours
West Indies Batters Slam Arshdeep Singh For 24 Runs In An Over; Netizens Say 'Concentrate On Bowling Instead Of Reels'
West Indies Batters Slam Arshdeep Singh For 24 Runs In An Over; Netizens Say 'Concentrate On Bowling Instead Of Reels'
Maharashtra Women's Commission Orders Statewide PoSH Act Audit Within 30 Days, Warns of Strict Action for Non-Compliance
Maharashtra Women's Commission Orders Statewide PoSH Act Audit Within 30 Days, Warns of Strict Action for Non-Compliance
TMC Accuses EC Of 'Silent Invisible Rigging' As World Cup Cricketer Richa Ghosh, Minister, And MLAs Flagged In Bengal Voter List
TMC Accuses EC Of 'Silent Invisible Rigging' As World Cup Cricketer Richa Ghosh, Minister, And MLAs Flagged In Bengal Voter List

“Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing,” CENTCOM said in its statement.

Meanwhile, online claims circulated suggesting that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had struck the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. CENTCOM dismissed the reports, stating the carrier was not hit and that missiles did not come close.

Officials added that the USS Abraham Lincoln continues launching aircraft in support of operations aimed at countering threats from the Iranian regime.

Follow us on