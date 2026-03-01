3 US Troops Killed In Iran Conflict; CENTCOM Denies Carrier Strike

Three American service members have been killed during combat operations against Iran, officials from the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed on Sunday. Five additional troops were reported to be seriously wounded.

According to CENTCOM, several other personnel suffered minor shrapnel wounds and concussions and are currently being treated before returning to active duty.

The casualties come after Iran launched a wave of retaliatory strikes targeting US military bases across the Middle East on Saturday. The attacks followed a coordinated US-Israel offensive against Iran, referred to as “Operation Epic Fury,” involving air, land and sea bombardments.

Initial updates had indicated that no American casualties were reported. However, officials later confirmed the deaths without providing further details about the specific circumstances of the incident.

“Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing,” CENTCOM said in its statement.

Meanwhile, online claims circulated suggesting that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had struck the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. CENTCOM dismissed the reports, stating the carrier was not hit and that missiles did not come close.

Officials added that the USS Abraham Lincoln continues launching aircraft in support of operations aimed at countering threats from the Iranian regime.