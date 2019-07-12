3 mosques across Germany receive bomb threats

Berlin: At least three mosques across Germany were evacuated on Thursday after receiving bomb threats through e-mails, prompting the police to beef up security.

In southern Germany's Bavaria, two mosques were evacuated after their staff received e-mails purportedly from a far-right group which threatened to kill Muslim worshippers and demanded the release of its members from jail, Anadolu News Agency reported.

Police launched a search operation inside the two mosques in Pasing and Freimann, but nothing suspicious was found. In North Rhine-Westphalia state in western Germany, a mosque in Iserlohn city received a similar email claiming that bombs were planted inside the place of worship. However, the threat turned out to be a hoax.

Police evacuated the mosque after searching inside the premises with bomb-sniffing dogs. People were cordoned off from the affected areas while investigations are underway.

On Tuesday, Germany's largest mosque, situated in Cologne city, too received a similar bomb threat which later turned out to be a hoax. In recent years, Germany has witnessed a growing number of hate attacks against Muslims triggered by the propaganda of far-right parties.