3 Indians released in exchange for Taliban prisoners

Kabul: Three Indian engineers who were taken hostage about six months ago in Afghanistan's Baghlan province have been freed in exchange for 11 Taliban prisoners, a former commander of the militant group has said.

The news was confirmed by Sayed Mohammad Akbar Agha on Sunday, TOLO News reported.

According to Agha, the freed Taliban members include Sheikh Abdul Rahim, former Governor of Kunar, and Maulvi Abdul Rashid Baloch, a former Governor of Nimroz.

The Taliban has not officially confirmed the development, nor have officials from the Afghan or Indian governments. In May 2018, seven Indian engineers were abducted in Baghlan's Bagh-e-Shamal village. They were employees of the Indian company KEC.

One abducted engineer was released this year and has returned to India. The fate of the other three remain unknown.