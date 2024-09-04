27th Edition Of The Singapore Writers Festival To Start From November 8; Yong Shu Hoong Takes Charge As New Festival Director

SWF 2024 Festival Launch. Photo courtesy: Moonrise Studio, Arts House Limited |

Arts House Limited (AHL) presents the 27th edition of Singapore Writers Festival (SWF), which returns this year from 8 to 17 November. SWF 2024 marks the first edition of the Festival helmed by new Festival Director, Yong Shu Hoong. This year, festivalgoers can look forward to over 200 thought-provoking programmes that deeply engage with topical themes and concerns, as it invites us to reflect on what is truly in our nature — as humans, as writers and readers, as global citizens — navigating the world we live in today.

SWF 2024 Festival Theme: In Our Nature

Festival director Yong Shu Hoong. Photo courtesy: Daniel Sim/singaporewritersfestival.com |

Themed In Our Nature, SWF 2024 offers a multifaceted lens for audiences to consider what it means to be human as well as our relationship with the natural environment. Festivalgoers can find solace amidst the rapid change and complexities of life, and reflect on the theme through offerings by over 300 local and international presenters.

These include SWF signature programmes such as the Literary Pioneer series, Youth Fringe, SWF Playground, SEAxChange (renamed from SEA Focus), Country Focus, SWF In Conjunction, as well as brand-new Festival Tracks like SWF Encounters.

I step into my new role as Festival Director, I am grateful for the strong foundation laid by my predecessors. I hope to honour their work while infusing my own vision for SWF, creating a Festival that balances broad appeal and intellectual rigour. I am excited to work together with our exceptional Festival team, valued partners and the ever-supportive Singapore literary community to deliver a Festival that addresses timely issues and provides a welcoming and inclusive environment for meaningful dialogue among long-time fans and new audiences.

– Yong Shu Hoong.

Exploring creative intersections in the written and spoken word

In line with this year’s theme, festivalgoers can expect programmes that respond to the current climate emergency through literature as we care for the natural world. Highlights include Eco-Poetry: Mapping Out Our Relationship with Nature, where local and international poets come together to their writing and to contemplate our harmony and disharmony with nature.

Additionally, in the realm of climate action, invited academics will offer new perspectives and practical solutions on how Singapore and the world at large can take meaningful steps to address pressing environmental challenges in Planet in Focus: Strategies for Environmental Sustainability.

Other programmes such as The Family Way, will invite us to look within and reflect on the resilience of humankind as three Singapore-based authors discuss writing their families into their books. Festivalgoers can also be entertained through a lively mix of stand-up comedy and poetry readings in Singaporean Shenanigans, a series of performances that unpack the universal quirks of human nature in a Singaporean context.

Yong will bring a personal touch to the Festival, drawing from his own unique background and history with literature to challenge notions of what might be considered literary and creative, and what might be seen as less so. Festivalgoers can expand their horizons through innovative and interdisciplinary programming that connects creative writing and other fields, such as climate studies, technology, finance and medical science. For instance, audiences interested in the impact of technology on literature and our lives can explore SWF 2024’s Tech Talks series, which includes Tech Talks: When Finance and Tech Got Lit, where speakers explore technology’s impact on finance and our daily lives and demystifying techspeak for the layperson.

Festivalgoers can also hear from Singapore poets in The Double Lives of Poets, and learn about how they find the time to write and draw inspiration from their professional careers that span from law to the medical field.

Keeping to tradition, SWF 2024 will end on a high with the fan-favourite Festival debate, Festival Closing Debate: This House believes that life in plastic is fantastic, wrapping up the topics explored across the two weekends in a spirited and humorous discussion on humanity’s overconsumption of plastic and the contradictions between fake and real.

Singapore’s vibrant literary scene shines through dynamic exchanges between local and international speakers

This year’s Literary Pioneer is Lew Poo Chan, better known by her pen name Dan Ying, who is one of the best-known Chinese female poets in the international literary community. Known for her poetry that blends a rich variety of styles, drawing inspiration from personal experiences as well as classical literature from the East and West, Dan Ying has been conferred numerous awards, including the Cultural Medallion in 1996. Her poetry reflects the depth of human nature—its emotions, struggles, and triumphs—while also highlighting the universal experiences that bind us, aligning with this year’s theme “In Our Nature” by exploring the innate human desire to connect through art and literature. Her contributions and lasting influence will be honoured through a touring exhibition, A World of Words: Exploring Dan Ying’s Poetry (听雨 的青涩年龄：探索淡莹的文字世界), offering a glimpse into her life and poetic journey; and Encountering Dan Ying’s World Through Music (邂逅谈莹的诗情画意), a live performance featuring musical compositions that offer melodious interpretations of the themes and moods found in her work.

Remaining rooted in its identity as one of the few multilingual literary festivals in the world, SWF 2024 continues to work with guest curators Yap Seow Choong, Aqmal Noor and Chitra Ramesh to up the ante on this year’s Chinese, Malay and Tamil language offerings, which feature a stellar line-up of local authors in dialogue with invited international writers.

SWF 2024 will continue exploring exchanges across the language communities and will see more authors writing in different languages being programmed in the same event. These include Poetic Tongues: Traditional Poetry in Chinese, Malay and Tamil, a multilingual panel discussion co-presented with Poetry Festival Singapore, on traditional poetic forms and their nuances. Another highlight is The Language of Performance, where Singapore theatre practitioners discuss multilingualism on the Singapore stage, addressing how they navigate cultural sensitivities, communication gaps and the complexities of translating across languages in their work. Additionally, Beyond Multiculturalism: Being Intercultural in Singapore brings together four intercultural speakers who are expert practitioners of artforms outside their ethnic cultural space — a Malay Chinese calligrapher, a Chinese tabla percussionist, an Indian xinyao composer-singer, and a Chinese Javanese dance and gamelan performer — illuminating what it means to be truly intercultural in Singapore.

Festivalgoers can look forward to more experiential, site-specific programmes that draw from Yap’s expertise as a travel writer. Examples include the Island Trail series exploring the natural beauty and cultural significance of Pulau Ubin and Pulau Hantu through the lens of literature.

Chiang-Sheng Kuo. Photo courtesy: 木馬文化 |

Additionally, participants can hear from internationally acclaimed writers like Chiang-Sheng Kuo, as he shares how he infuses his writings with the subtlety and poignancy of his experiences by exploring the complex relationships between human emotions and societal changes with deep humanistic reflections.

Similarly, this year’s Malay language programmes bear Aqmal’s musical touch as a poet and musician. Highlights include Jewels of Pantun (Pantun Delima), a traditional Malay music performance of original pantun written by Shahril Samri, Kelana Pantun Temasek and Khaziah Yem as well as newer poems inspired by the classics; and a masterclass talk by award-winning Indonesian writer and musician Dee Lestari on how she brings human emotions and experiences to life through her approach to art-making that embraces different genres and types of media.

Ilango Krishnan. Photo courtesy: Yazhini |

Festivalgoers can also immerse themselves in Chitra’s thoughtfully curated selection of Tamil language programmes, including Tamil Modern Poetry Workshop by Ilango Krishnan (இளங்க ோ கிருஷ்ணனுடன் நவனீ கவிதை பயிலரங்கு), featuring Ilango Krishnan, renowned Tamil poet and songwriter from India, who will be sharing about the nuances of contemporary poetry writing in Tamil and how to write impactful poetry that readers can connect with. Festivalgoers can also catch Indian award-winning naturalist and writer, Theodore Baskaran, in action in Nature and Tamil Literature: A Youth Symposium with Theodore Baskaran (இயற்கை யும் தமிழிலக்கியமும்: தியட ோர் பாஸ்கரனுடன் ஓர் இளை யர் கருத்தரங்கு).

Theodore Baskaran. Photo courtesy: Ranjan Kamath |

Baskaran will present a speech on why nature discourses in Tamil are crucial for environmental advocacy, alongside Singapore youths who will elaborate on the place of nature in classical, local, diasporic and film writing in the Tamil language.

Global citizens in dialogue

International headliners for SWF 2024 include two-time Giller Prize winner and Chair of the 2023 Booker Prize Jury, Canadian novelist Esi Edugyan; multi-award-winning Sri Lankan writer Shehan Karunatilaka, who was awarded the 2022 Booker Prize for his third novel The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida; American poet, writer and professor Gregory Pardlo, known for his poetry collections Spectral Evidence and Digest, which won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize; Cat Bohannon, an American academic and author, who penned the New York Times bestseller Eve, a book about the female body, alongside other essays and poems that have been published in several scientific journals and magazine; and Malaysian sequential artist and Eisner Award Winner Erica Eng.

Younger audiences can also look forward to programmes featuring Young Adult fiction writers such as Krystal Sutherland from Australia, who recently released her fourth novel, The Invocations in January this year; bestselling Filipino horror writer Rin Chupeco, best known for their books The Bone Witch, The Girl from the Well, and Silver Under Nightfall; and critically acclaimed novelist Hanna Alkaf from Malaysia. Families and their young children can also enjoy programmes featuring award-winning children’s book writers Piers Torday and Gabrielle Wang; children’s books writer and illustrator Briony Stewart; and Italian children’s book author Elisabetta Dami, the creator of the iconic Geronimo Stilton book series, who will appear virtually. At the same time, characters from the series will make an in-person appearance, creating a fun and interactive experience for all.

Krystal Sutherland. Photo courtesy: Lisa Fahey |

Supported by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), SWF’s Country Focus returns with a spotlight on Korea, profiling Korean authors who cover a range of topics from translation to mental wellness and webtoon comics. Invited speakers include the likes of multi-award-winning translator and author Anton Hur, who will be conducting a masterclass on pitching translations and getting them published. Hur will also be participating in SWF 2024 as a debut novelist following the launch of his novel, Towards Eternity, and will speak on programmes discussing speculative fiction.

SWF’s beloved SEA Focus programme track, renamed SEA xChange, continues to spotlight Southeast Asian literature, culture and arts to facilitate cross-cultural and transnational exchange and understanding. Programme highlights include Same, Same but Different: SEA Tales, where Southeast Asian writers share their styles and techniques for crafting uniquely Southeast Asian stories that capture their cultures, histories and lived experiences; and Scared Silly: Exploring Southeast Asian Horror, which invites audiences into the world of terrifying horror stories inspired by Southeast Asian mythology.

Connecting the literary arts to new and diverse audiences

SWF would not be possible without the steadfast support of the local literary community, which has enabled more Singaporeans to be connected to the arts.

Conducted earlier this year, the Open Call is part of the Festival’s efforts to foster community-led programming that introduces fresh perspectives from the public. This year’s Open Call saw a record number of over 200 submissions from the public and over 30 programmes have since been shortlisted. Selected programmes from the Open Call include Dear Home, an interactive musical showcase by 2020 Young Artist Award recipient Sushma Soma and Singapore musician Isuru Wijesoma. Narrated in English and featuring songs from different Indian languages, Sushma fuses music, spoken word and soundscapes from our everyday lives to portray complex feelings about home.

This year, the Festival continues to reach out to Singapore’s growing population of seniors. Learn about the unique challenges and opportunities of Singapore’s rapidly ageing population in Time After Time: Navigating Singapore’s Ageing Landscape, and come up with creative solutions to build a resilient and thriving community. SWF 2024 will also host a writing workshop titled Memory Bank: A Workshop on Life Writing, which encourages participants to bring their treasured artefacts and learn how they can craft stories and autobiographical writing from familiar places and faces.

SWF 2024 will also continue to nurture future generations of advocates for the literary arts, through its range of educational and family-friendly programmes under SWF Playground. Parents and children can all enjoy family fun through storytelling sessions such as Grandpa Yeh’s Teochew Png Kueh Soiree by author Eva Wong Nava; and participate in hands-on workshops such as Ideas are Everywhere: Write and Draw with Gabrielle Wang, where they can create their own picture book through fun writing and drawing exercises, and Plastics: What Happens Next?, where they will learn about the recycling process and create their own recycled plastic products.

Youth audiences will get their share of fun this year as SWF 2024 continues to co-present the Youth Fringe with Sing Lit Station, creating programmes for youths by youths that explore a range of topics that speak to the young and young at heart. Examples include Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me: A Swiftie’s Guide to Confessional Poetry, where fans of the global popstar Taylor Swift gather to unpack her most iconic lyrics and explore the art of turning moments of vulnerability into compelling narratives; and Rubrics for Success: How Singapore’s Education System Shapes Our Future, a panel discussion on navigating the highs and lows of the local school system and how we can create a more inclusive and thoughtful approach to learning and success.

SWF 2024 remains committed to creating a diverse and accessible Festival through innovative programming that offers various entry points for all audiences to engage with the literary arts. This dedication is exemplified in One World, Many Faces: Embracing All Identities, which features authors and advocates who will discuss strategies for fostering an inclusive society across various races, genders, abilities and age groups. Persons with past experiences of incarceration are also given the opportunity to share their stories at SWF 2024. In Your Heart of Darkness, Festivalgoers can catch performers who were trained in Changi Prison’s Visual Arts Hub and Theatre Art programme as they explore the essence of human nature through a theatrical showcase featuring an original script based on personal accounts.

In addition, SWF 2024 is expanding its community outreach through the SWF In Conjunction Festival Track, which consolidates other events happening in November 2024 that coincides with SWF through partnerships with other arts and cultural organisations, educational institutions, as well as publishing stakeholders and community venues. Through SWF In Conjunction, the Festival hopes to progressively bring more programmes beyond the usual venues in the central area of Singapore by activating more spaces and neighbourhoods in the heartlands.

"With Shu Hoong taking over the reins of SWF, this year’s edition is filled with the hope that comes with new beginnings. We look forward to the fresh perspectives that he will introduce to SWF 2024 with In Our Nature, as the Festival embraces different literary genres and disciplines, ideas and opinions, to expand the possibilities of the written and spoken word in new and unexpected ways. With more than 200 programmes to choose from, there is something for audiences of all ages and backgrounds to delight in and connect with the literary arts." – Sharon Tan, Executive Director of AHL.

"SWF has always been an exciting meeting point for writers, and audiences across the region and around the world. With Shu Hoong leading the direction of the Festival, we believe that SWF will continue to showcase the best of our local literary scene and attract new and diverse audiences through its strong multilingual offerings, as well as inclusive programming that celebrates the literary arts. Over the past decade, we see more and more Singaporeans participating in and appreciating the arts, and we are excited to build on this momentum with the Festival, making the literary arts accessible to all and contributing towards the development of a vibrant, thriving arts landscape." – Low Eng Teong, Chief Executive of NAC.

Festivalgoers can enjoy 20 percent Early Bird Savings starting from 5pm, 3 September 2024 to 11.59 pm on 14 October 2024. Festival Passes and tickets to selected single ticketed programmes can be purchased at https://www.singaporewritersfestival.com/. All tickets and Festival Passes will now be issued digitally. Entry to all Festival Pass programmes remains on a first-come-first-served basis.

Audiences are encouraged to keep an eye on SWF website and social media platforms to stay up to date with the latest news on updates to the line-up and programme details, which will be announced at a later date.

In the meantime, audiences can enjoy SWF Encounters, a series of events leading up to the Festival in November. The first episode of the podcast Intermix on Spotify and YouTube, features two celebrated poets from different generations, Dr Leong Liew Geok and Daryl Lim Wei Jie, as they discuss writing practices, their inspirations, nature and food. Information about subsequent events under SWF Encounters will be announced on SWF’s website and social media channels.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)