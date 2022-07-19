e-Paper Get App

22 killed, 33 injured in a bus-truck accident in southern Egypt

Road accidents are common in Egypt because of poorly maintained road infrastructure and loosely enforced traffic regulations.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Twitter/ AP

At least 22 people were killed and 33 others injured on Tuesday in a bus-truck accident on the desert road of Minya Province in southern Egypt.

"A passenger bus traveling to Cairo from the southern Province of Sohag crashed into the back of a truck parking on the side of the road for changing its tyres," Governor Osama Al Qady told Xinhua news agency.

Ambulances have rushed the injured to local hospitals. The crash took place 200 km away from Cairo, he added.

Over the past few years, Egypt has been upgrading its road network, building new roads and bridges, and repairing old ones to reduce traffic accidents.

article-image
