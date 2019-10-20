21 people dead since ceasefire agreement between SDF and Turkey

Damascus: Twenty civilians and Turkish soldier have been killed since a ceasefire was agreed three days ago to halt Ankara's offensive in northeastern Syria, authorities said on Sunday.

The Kurdish Red Crescent said that of the 20 civilian victims, four died in a hospital in the Syrian border town of Ras al-Ain which was partially destroyed and besieged by Turkish forces, reports Efe news. "

Since the ceasefire agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Turkish government, Kurdish Red Crescent teams recorded 20 civilians killed and 20 wounded," the NGO said Sunday morning.