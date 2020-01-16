Vipassana, ice baths, one meal a day: Check out Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's bizarre health regime

San Francisco: In an update to his eccentric food habits, Twitter CEO has now revealed that he eats seven meals in a week, just dinner.

In an YouTube interview with Wired on Wednesday, Dorsey who follows Vipassana meditation and intermittent fasting, added to his long list of weird lifestyle that includes ice bath, almost daily.

Dorsey has previously charted out his food chart for dinner that includes fish, chicken or steak, and "a lot of greens." "Then, I have mixed berries as a dessert, maybe some dark chocolate," he said in March.