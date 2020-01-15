Taranjit Singh Sandhu to take charge as the new Indian Ambassador to US

Sandhu is the current High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka since January 24, 2017. He has previously served as the Deputy Chief of Mission at Embassy of India in Washington DC from 2013 to 2017.

The Ambassador had also previously served in the Indian mission in DC between 1997 to 2000 and is generally believed to be a familiar face in the Washington DC circle.

Official sources also told ANI that Sandhu's appointment will be announced 'soon' in light of the possibility that US President Donald Trump is likely to visit India on a standalone visit towards the end of February.

The official also said that the procedures of the new appointee are also underway in Washington DC.