UK PM confident that royal family will resolve ‘Megxit’

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said he was "absolutely confident" that the Royal Family will "sort out" a future role for the Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who stunned the nation with their announcement that they want to "step back" from being full-time working royals.

Meanwhile, The Canadian government has yet to decide whether it will assume the security costs associated with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to split their time between Canada and Britain, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said.

"I think that is part of the reflection that... needs to be had, and there are discussions going on," Trudeau said.