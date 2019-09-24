Thomas Cook customers in shock over flight prices

London: Thomas Cook customers have accused airlines of cashing in on the 178-year-old holiday firm's collapse after being faced with high bills to book replacement flights, it was reported on Tuesdayday.

People who booked flights with the company, now trying to find replacement deals, told the BBC that in some cases prices for the flights have tripled.

One holidaymaker said a flight from Glasgow to Rhodes, Greece, was 280 pounds ($348) on Sunday, but was now 1,000 pounds ($1,243). She said that the increases were bad for travellers already in "a state of shock". Another traveller was due to go to Florida in June 2020 with his family- a trip which had taken two years to plan and save up for.