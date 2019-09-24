President Trump again offers to mediate on Kashmir, says 'they both have to want it'

New York: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) reiterated his offer to mediate between India and Pakistan while making it clear that he would do so only if both the countries agreed to the mediation.

"I think as far as Pakistan is concerned, India, their talking, I am certainly willing to help. I think they would in a certain way like my help. But they have to both want it. They have very different views and I am concerned about it," US President said here minutes before his UNGA speech.

Earlier, during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Trump had said he is "ready, willing, and able" to meditate on the issue of Kashmir if India and Pakistan want him to do so.

"If I can help, I would certainly do that. It will be dependent on both of these gentlemen (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Imran Khan)," Trump had said in response to a question on whether he will offer to mediate on the issue of Kashmir.

"One without the other does not work, if you want to do the mediation or if you want to do the arbitration. But I would certainly want to help if both India and Pakistan would want to do that. It's a complex issue, but if both want it, I would be willing to do that," he added.