Marine heat wave endangers Hawaiian coral

Captain Cook: Just four years after a major marine heat wave killed nearly half of this coastline's coral, federal researchers are predicting another round of hot water will cause some of the worst coral bleaching the region has ever experienced.

"In 2015, we hit temperatures that we've never recorded ever in Hawaii," said Jamison Gove, an oceanographer with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

"What is really important - or alarming, probably more appropriately - about this event is that we've been tracking above where we were at this time in 2015."